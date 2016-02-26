FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Department says to complete release of Clinton emails by Monday
February 26, 2016 / 7:46 PM / 2 years ago

State Department says to complete release of Clinton emails by Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a campaign rally at the Old City Council Chambers in Atlanta City Hall in Georgia February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The State Department expects to complete the release of emails of Hillary Clinton from her time as secretary of state by Monday, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said on Friday.

He told a news briefing that about 1,500 pages of emails will be made available at 6 p.m. EST (2300 GMT), and the department expects to complete the release of emails on Monday.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Tom Brown)

