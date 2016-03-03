FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Security logs of Clinton email server show no evidence of foreign hacking: NYT
March 3, 2016 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks about the results of the Super Tuesday primaries at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Computer security records turned over to the FBI from an email server Hillary Clinton used while she was U.S. secretary of state show no evidence of foreign hacking, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing unnamed people close to a federal investigation into her emails.

The security logs handed over by a former aide to Clinton, the Democratic front-runner in the Nov. 8 presidential election, back up her stance that her use of a personal email account did not risk exposing U.S. secrets to hackers or foreign governments, the Times said.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.

