FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seven email chains from Clinton server contain 'top secret' material: AP
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 29, 2016 / 8:18 PM / 2 years ago

Seven email chains from Clinton server contain 'top secret' material: AP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign stop at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Seven email chains from the private server Hillary Clinton used when she was U.S. secretary of state are being withheld from public release for containing “top secret” material, the Associated Press reported on Friday, without citing a source.

The U.S. State Department is scheduled to release another batch of emails from Clinton’s server on Friday. Clinton, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, has been embroiled in a controversy about her use of a private server for government business.

Reporting by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.