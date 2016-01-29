FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says can't comment on content of Clinton emails
#Politics
January 29, 2016 / 10:55 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry says can't comment on content of Clinton emails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry smiles as he begins their meeting on Syria with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (not pictured), in Zurich, Switzerland, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

QUEBEC CITY (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday said he could not comment on private email chains of his predecessor Hillary Clinton, saying they were being withheld at the request of the U.S. intelligence community.

“I can’t speak to the specifics of anything with respect to the technicalities, the contents ... because that’s not our job,” Kerry told a news conference in Canada. “We don’t know about it, it’s in other hands.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Eric Walsh

