State Department says to complete release of Clinton emails by Monday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The State Department expects to complete the release of emails of Hillary Clinton from her time as secretary of state by Monday, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said on Friday.

He told a news briefing that about 1,500 pages of emails will be made available at 6 p.m. EST (2300 GMT), and the department expects to complete the release of emails on Monday.

