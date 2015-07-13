Clinton to propose tax incentives to encourage companies to share profits: aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday will propose tax incentives to encourage companies to share more profits with workers, according to a campaign aide.

In a speech in New York in which she will lay out her economic vision, Clinton will say that workers need to benefit from the profits they are helping to produce and will cite studies showing profit-sharing can increase productivity.

“It’s a win-win,” she will say in her speech, according to the campaign official. The speech is scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT.