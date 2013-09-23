CLO panelists see continued challenges amidst strong market

NEW YORK (Reuters) - While new collateralized loan obligation (CLO) issuance has already exceeded $57 billion this year, several panelists speaking about the CLO market at the 19th Annual Thomson Reuters LPC Loan Conference last Thursday warned of potential investing and regulatory challenges ahead.

Loan market demand has remained strong so far in 2013, creating a borrower-friendly environment whereby over $189 billion of covenant-lite loans have been issued. According to Thomson Reuters LPC data, covenant-lite issuance to date is nearly five times higher than that of last year.

Most CLO vehicles completed in the last two years contain restrictions that limit the amount of covenant-lite loan assets that CLO managers can purchase.

“Managers may be pushed into smaller, less liquid credits since those loans are likely to have covenants”, said Justin Plouffe, principal at The Carlyle Group. Since these loans tend to be smaller, panelists agreed that credit selection becomes critical for limiting potential losses if an issuer runs into trouble.

At the same time, some panelists suggested that CLO buyers may be overemphasizing the importance of covenants to protect lenders. Typically when companies breach covenants, lenders seek additional fees to compensate for heightened credit risk.

“The presence of a covenant in itself does not mean that it is worthwhile,” said Dave Preston, a director in the Structured Products Research Group at Wells Fargo. “Companies could include an out-of-the-money covenant that would be very unlikely to be triggered.”

Along with navigating covenant-lite limits, CLO managers are grappling with recovery ratings tests designed to steer lenders toward debt backed by presumably robust collateral values.

While the ratings agencies adopt a third-party approach to valuation, investors may have different recovery views through their own credit analysis and restructuring experience. To the extent valuation views diverge, especially if agencies calculate lower estimates, recovery ratings tests can interfere with manager investment discretion in optimizing a loan portfolio.

“Recovery ratings tend to be an opaque metric since outsiders cannot often figure out the underlying analysis behind it,” said Justin Driscoll, co-senior portfolio manager at MatlinPatterson. “Managers are being asked to select credits based on a test that may conflict with their own loss expectations for a particular credit.”

In addition, some panelists observed that today’s hot loan market does not always differentiate loan pricing by recovery ratings. In such cases, CLO managers may find risk-reward artificially skewed as a loan with a lower risk rating may have comparable pricing with that of a higher risk-rated loan.

REGULATION

Panelists were also concerned that stricter regulation, particularly risk retention rules, would lead to less diversification for CLO investors. The risk retention rules would require CLO managers to retain approximately 5 percent of a CLO’s market value when the deal closes.

The latest risk retention draft allows bank debt arrangers to retain 5 percent of their loans in lieu of CLO managers setting aside capital, but panelists unanimously agreed that banks would unlikely to choose this option.

By increasing the capital requirements to run a CLO business, panelists believed that smaller CLO managers may find themselves at an operational and financial crossroads that could lead to industry consolidation.

Asset managers with multiple lines of business may find maintaining a CLO platform too costly as well and choose to exit.

The result of tighter regulation could shrink the size of the CLO market, resulting in loan credit risk concentrated in the hands of fewer players.