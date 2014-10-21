U.S. regulators to mandate CLOs hold 5 percent of new deals

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. regulators including the Federal Deposit Insurance Deposit Corporation (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) are mandating that collateralized loan obligation (CLO) managers hold a stake of each deal on their books.

Final risk retention rules require CLO managers to retain capital equal to 5 percent of any new deal done starting two years from the rules’ effective date. CLO managers now have no such restriction.

The FDIC issued final skin-in-the-game rules on Tuesday, with the OCC approving. The Federal Reserve and Securities and Exchange Commission will meet on Wednesday to adopt the rules.

The loan industry has long fought inclusion of CLOs in risk retention rules meant to thwart lending practices that led to the mortgage market meltdown.

The Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA), an industry trade group, sought to distance CLOs from the originate-to-distribute model of mortgage securitization. CLO managers, unlike the mortgage-backed securities market, actively buy and sell loans in portfolios they oversee.

The LSTA had suggested a compromise that CLO managers retain 5 percent of the equity value of a new deal rather 5 percent of the entire deal. This was rebuffed in the final rules.

Few managers have the ability to put up the funds needed to comply with risk retention requirements, the LSTA also stressed. New CLO formation could be curbed, as a result, raising borrowing costs for corporations.

CLOs are the largest buyers of leveraged loans, accounting for 42 percent of the market, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

THE RACE IS ON

CLO managers, bracing for the possibility of having to set aside balance sheet capital, are rushing new deals to the market at a record pace.

Nearly $100 billion in new issues have already priced this year, eclipsing last year’s $81 billion and set to pierce the $101 billion record set in 2007.

“The securitization markets play a vital role in financing the needs of American consumers, from autos to housing, but securitizations can also provide incentives for lax underwriting if originators believe they can simply offload weak credits to investors with no further responsibility for the loans,” Thomas J. Curry, Comptroller of the Currency, said in a statement.

CLOs performed well through the financial crisis, without any CLO investor losing money on a senior note, LSTA Executive Director Bram Smith said in a statement.

“The risk retention rule would result in a significant reduction of CLO issuance and formation thereby materially reducing the amount of credit provided by CLOs,” Smith said.