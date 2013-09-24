FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banking division boosts Close Brothers' profit
September 24, 2013 / 6:28 AM / 4 years ago

Banking division boosts Close Brothers' profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Financial services company Close Brothers Group Plc’s (CBRO.L) full-year adjusted operating profit rose 24 percent, propped by its core banking unit.

The company, which lends to small and medium-sized business and provides investment management advice, said it continues to see good opportunities for growth in its banking division.

Adjusted profit rose to 166.5 million pounds ($266.94 million) for the year ended July 31 from 134.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Core banking adjusted operating profit rose 17 percent to 157.8 million pounds.

The company said it would pay a final dividend of 29.5 pence per share for the period, higher than the 27.5 pence it paid a year earlier.

Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
