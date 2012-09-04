FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CLSA says hires JPMorgan's Gladstone as global head of sales
September 4, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

CLSA says hires JPMorgan's Gladstone as global head of sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asia-Pacific brokerage CLSA said on Tuesday it hired Xen Gladstone, a veteran JPMorgan (JPM.N) banker in the region, as global head of sales.

Gladstone will report to CLSA’s Chairman and Chief Executive Jonathan Slone and will join the brokerage’s executive committee, the company added.

China’s biggest brokerage, CITIC Securities (600030.SS) agreed in July to buy a stake of about 20 percent in CLSA from Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), with an option to pay $910.7 million for the remainder of the stake by June of next year at the latest.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
