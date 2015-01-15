Club Med board recommends Fosun offer to shareholders

Guo Guangchang, chairman of Fosun International and a delegate of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group discussion during a session of the CPPCC in Beijing, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

PARIS (Reuters) - French travel group Club Med’s CMIP.PA board has recommended that shareholders accept the latest takeover offer from Chinese conglomerate Fosun (0656.HK), it said in a statement on Thursday

Fosun, led by Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang, sweetened its bid on Dec. 19, trumping Italian Bonomi’s offer in France’s longest-running takeover battle.

Guo’s 24.60 euro a share offer was 0.60 euros higher than Bonomi’s last bid and was the eighth offer for Club Med since May 2013, when Guo first offered 17 euros.