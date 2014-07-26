FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Bonomi welcomes Club Med board decision
July 26, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Bonomi welcomes Club Med board decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Global Resorts, the company of Italian financier Andrea Bonomi, welcomed the decision of Club Mediterrannee’s board CMIP.PA to recommend shareholders to back its offer for the French holiday group.

“We have passed a hurdle and our offer follows its course,” a spokeswoman for Global Resorts said in a statement.

Club Mediterranee’s board of directors on Friday advised that a 790 million euro ($1.1 billion) takeover offer for the holiday group from top shareholder Bonomi was in shareholders’ interest, but flagged risks for the company.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Bernard Orr

