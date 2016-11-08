FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
CME Group bans two traders for prearranging transactions
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
November 8, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 10 months ago

CME Group bans two traders for prearranging transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - CME Group Inc said on Tuesday it permanently barred from its markets two traders who prearranged trades to transfer equity between accounts two years ago.

The owner of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange banned Jun Jin for prearranging transactions in CME FX option instruments from May 2014 to July 2014, according to a disciplinary notice. Jin was also fined $50,000.

Diego Di Stefano was banned for prearranging trades in E-mini S&P futures from September 2014 to November 2014 and fined $75,000, another notice said.

Contact information for the traders could not immediately be found.

A CME panel found each guilty after they failed to answer the charges against them, according to the notices, which did not say whether the cases were related.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.