U.S. sells record amount one-month T-bills
NEW YORK The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold a record $65 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.270 percent, which was the highest level since Aug. 23, Treasury data showed..
CHICAGO CME Group Inc said on Tuesday it permanently barred from its markets two traders who prearranged trades to transfer equity between accounts two years ago.
The owner of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange banned Jun Jin for prearranging transactions in CME FX option instruments from May 2014 to July 2014, according to a disciplinary notice. Jin was also fined $50,000.
Diego Di Stefano was banned for prearranging trades in E-mini S&P futures from September 2014 to November 2014 and fined $75,000, another notice said.
Contact information for the traders could not immediately be found.
A CME panel found each guilty after they failed to answer the charges against them, according to the notices, which did not say whether the cases were related.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alan Crosby)
NEW YORK The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold a record $65 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.270 percent, which was the highest level since Aug. 23, Treasury data showed..
LONDON Ex-BlueCrest portfolio manager Ardy Hashemi plans to launch an equity hedge fund with the backing of $200 million from U.S.-based Lighthouse Investment Partners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.
LONDON Senior Morgan Stanley banker Donald Moore will retire from the Wall Street bank at the end of the year, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.