FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
CME chief Terry Duffy recovering from collapsed lung
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 24, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 3 months ago

CME chief Terry Duffy recovering from collapsed lung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CME Group Executive Chairman Terry Duffy attends the Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference in New York June 7, 2013.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - CME Group Inc (CME.O) Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy is recovering after a procedure to repair a collapsed lung, a spokeswoman for the exchange operator said on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old native Chicagoan, who is also chairman of CME's board, is recuperating at home and expected to be back in the office in a couple of weeks, spokeswoman Anita Liskey said.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group, whose products include futures contracts on interest rates and commodities such as wheat and cocoa, is one of the largest bourse operators in the world.

Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.