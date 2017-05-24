CME chief Terry Duffy recovering from collapsed lung

CME Group Executive Chairman Terry Duffy attends the Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference in New York June 7, 2013.

(Reuters) - CME Group Inc (CME.O) Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy is recovering after a procedure to repair a collapsed lung, a spokeswoman for the exchange operator said on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old native Chicagoan, who is also chairman of CME's board, is recuperating at home and expected to be back in the office in a couple of weeks, spokeswoman Anita Liskey said.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group, whose products include futures contracts on interest rates and commodities such as wheat and cocoa, is one of the largest bourse operators in the world.