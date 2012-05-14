Regulators at odds over longer CME grain cycle

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Jill Sommers, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, on Monday said she opposed a push by fellow Commissioner Bart Chilton to delay the start of nearly around-the-clock grain trading by the CME Group with a 30-day comment period.

In a Reuters interview, Sommers said the CFTC should not institute a 30-day comment period on CME’s plan for 22-hour trading in grain futures and options because other markets already trade similar extended hours.

“There are many other contracts that trade with those types of hours,” said Sommers, who is one of five CFTC commissioners.

CME had to give the CFTC 10 business days’ notice before implementing the change.

CFTC staff is evaluating the exchange operator’s plan and will likely decide whether to implement an extended comment period before Wednesday, when the 10-day wait ends.

CME is slated to increase trading hours on May 21.

The planned shift to 22-hour trading at the CME’s Chicago Board of Trade, which dominates agricultural markets, has become a contentious issue among grain traders because it will keep markets open during key U.S. Department of Agriculture crop reports that often cause sharp swings in prices.

Top U.S. grain groups have called on the CFTC to institute a 30-day comment period on CME’s plan so that grain elevator managers, merchandisers and exporters have more time to evaluate the plan and prepare for longer hours.

REGULATORS DIFFER

CME should be allowed to implement the longer grain cycle once the 10-day period is finished because the increase is not a “novel or complex” change for the markets, which is the standard that triggers an extended review by the CFTC, Sommers said.

If the CFTC does not ultimately approve the comment period, grain traders have asked the agency to encourage CME to “self delay” the start of longer trading days.

Sommers said it was up to CME to decide whether to postpone the change.

“If the CME believes their customers have a legitimate concern and they want to be sensitive to that, that is CME’s decision,” she said.

CME said in a statement that it was working with its customers “to help them prepare for the transition.”

Chilton said on Friday the CFTC should institute a 30-day comment period to allow for feedback from members of the grain industry.

ICE BEGINS TRADING

The difference of opinion between Sommers and Chilton came to light as Atlanta-based IntercontinentalExchange launched new, electronically traded grain and soy contracts on a 22-hour basis in the biggest challenge yet to CME’s iron grip on the markets.

ICE’s grains futures and options trading began on Monday and the first-day volume was light.

CME’s move to expand trading hours was largely seen as a response to ICE’s grains markets, as CME contracts currently trade for 17 hours a day during the week.

CME’s plan to match trading hours at ICE has come under scrutiny by regulators because the CME is well-established in the grain markets and is seeking to increase the existing trading hours.

ICE was able to “self certify” its new contracts under CFTC rules.

Grain traders are the latest to be forced to adapt to the rigors of near round-the-clock trading.

Many worry that the shift to a 22-hour grain cycle will give a competitive advantage to large traders who can quickly access and analyze U.S. crop data that will be issued during active trading hours for the first time.

Oil traders have contended with volatile weekly inventory data released in the middle of trading for a decade; foreign exchange and Treasury brokers have long been required to digest growth data and jobless figures while punching trades.

Cash equity traders are among the few who still get some reprieve, with U.S. company earnings typically released before or after the bell - although the rise of alternative venues means their trading also runs beyond traditional market hours.