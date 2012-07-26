CME Q2 profit beats view, CEO says climate challenging

(Reuters) - CME Group Inc (CME.O), the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Thursday, a bright spot amid the pall cast on the industry after the recent failures of two futures brokerages.

The collapse Of MF Global last October and of smaller Peregrine Financial Group this month have shaken investor confidence in the industry’s ability to safeguard funds, ratcheting up the pressure on CME, which is already struggling to attract trading amid a sluggish and uncertain economic recovery.

CME officials have said management misdeeds at both firms led to the bankruptcies and the loss of as much as $1.8 billion in customer assets. Exchanges and regulators are planning a raft of new policies to try to prevent future misappropriation of customer funds.

“The environment we operate in remains challenged,” CME Group CEO Phupinder Gill said on a conference call to discuss the results, which were buoyed by a lower-than-expected tax bill.

CME officials blamed the 9 percent decline in trading in the quarter on the Fed’s near-zero interest-rate policy and ongoing effort to lower long-term borrowing costs, saying that with interest rates on hold for so long, the market has lost traction.

Executives said the libor rate-rigging scandal has had little effect on business. The London-generated short-term interest rate -- to which CME’s most popular contract, eurodollar futures, is tied -- will remain the world’s benchmark, Gill predicted.

Looking forward, Gill forecast a jump next quarter in CME’s key over-the-counter derivatives clearing business, as regulators gear up to require most derivatives be matched and guaranteed at clearinghouses by February of next year.

CME’s clearinghouse will “start seeing more serious clearing, beginning around the end of the third quarter, and the fourth quarter will be very busy,” said Gill, who used to run the clearinghouse.

CME has cleared $700 billion in rate and credit swaps to date, a fraction of the overall $700 trillion off-exchange market. LCH.Clearnet, based in London, dominates over-the-counter rates clearing.

PROFIT BEAT

Net income per share at the Chicago-based company rose to 89 cents, up a penny from a year earlier, after adjusting for a one-time tax bill related to its joint venture with McGraw Hill. Total net income was $244.9 million versus $293.7 million a year ago.

Analysts expected 82 cents a share at the company which runs the Chicago Board of Trade, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the New York Mercantile Exchange.

“It’s a little better than expected, but not nearly as much as that 89-cent headline number would imply,” said Ed Ditmire, an analyst for Macquarie Securities in New York.

The lower tax rate added 6 cents more than expected to per-share profit, UBS analyst Alex Kramm said, with the remaining penny from lower compensation.

The company cut about 100 employees last quarter, expects to cut another 110 this quarter, and remains focused on controlling costs, executives said on Thursday.

The company has about $1.6 billion in cash, CME chief financial officer Jamie Parisi said, reiterating plans to return some of that money to shareholders through a special dividend. The dividend may be paid this year instead of next, he said, if tax rates look set to rise in 2013.

The company may also consider “opportunistic” acquisitions of small or medium companies, although a major acquisition is currently not in the company’s plans, he said.

Shares were up 22 cents to $51.68 million on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Quarterly revenue fell to $796 million, in line with expectations, from $838.3 million.

The effective tax rate fell to 36.4 percent from 37.5 percent, after adjustments. CME won a tax break from Illinois late last year, after threatening to leave its home state of more than 150 years if legislators did not deliver.

Adjusted expenses fell to $306 million from an adjusted $629.1 million a year earlier. The adjusted expenses last quarter excluded a tax charge for establishing deferred tax liabilities connected to the closing of its acquisition of its joint venture with McGraw-Hill for contracts based on stock indexes.

The year-ago figure is adjusted for a 5-to-1 stock split that took effect on Friday after the market closed.