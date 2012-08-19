FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Group looks to open European exchange: WSJ
August 19, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

CME Group looks to open European exchange: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CME Group Inc (CME.O), the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, is looking to create a European derivatives exchange in Britain, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

According to the Journal, the CME Group plans to submit a license application to Britain’s Financial Services Authority within days.

The Chicago-based exchanges group currently runs the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade, and the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The CME Group could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
