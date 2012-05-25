CME says it may push back pit grain trading close

CHICAGO (Reuters) - CME Group is considering extending open-outcry grain trading at the Chicago Board of Trade by 45 minutes to close at 2 p.m. CDT, an exchange spokesman said on Friday.

Grain firms have been pushing CME to push back the close of pit trading to match it with newly expanded hours for electronic trading.

Some traders were disappointed when CME said on Friday it planned no change to the time that pit trading ends. Instead, CME announced it would open pit trading early on days that the U.S. government issues crop reports.

Since electronic hours increased on Monday, some merchandisers and grain elevators have based cash grain prices off the newly implemented end of electronic trading at 2 p.m., while others have based prices off the open-outcry settlement at 1:15 p.m., causing confusion in the markets.