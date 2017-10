(Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures market operator, said on Tuesday it intends to launch Bitcoin futures in the fourth quarter of 2017, pending regulatory approvals.

FILE PHOTO: A Bitcoin logo is displayed at the Bitcoin Center New York City in New York's financial district, U.S. on July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The new contract will be settled in cash, based on the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR), a once-a-day reference rate of the U.S. dollar price of Bitcoin.

