FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former CME hog futures clerk convicted in $200,000 fraud case
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 17, 2014 / 8:17 PM / 4 years ago

Former CME hog futures clerk convicted in $200,000 fraud case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A former clerk at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange was convicted of commodities fraud for manipulating trades in the lean hog futures market to earn more than $200,000, federal law enforcement officials said on Monday.

Nicole Graziano, 33, of Addison, Illinois, was found guilty of four counts of commodities fraud on Friday after a four-day bench trial before U.S. District Judge James Zagel in Chicago, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Between September 2009 and August 2010, Graziano submitted at least 89 fraudulent trade cards to clearing firms, resulting in $213,680 in illegal profits to her, the release said.

In delivering his verdict, Zagel said Graziano’s scheme resulted in an “almost unbelievable success rate” of 90 to 100 percent of winning trades for her own account, which would have been impossible in an ordinary market setting.

The scheme damaged “the legitimacy of the exchange itself” and hurt its customers, Zagel said, according to the release.

CME Group, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, did not immediately respond to e-mails from Reuters seeking comment.

Graziano faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine on each count. Zagel set sentencing for June 25.

Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.