a year ago
CME Group keeps expanded price-swing limits in place until Monday
June 24, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

CME Group keeps expanded price-swing limits in place until Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CME Group said on Friday it will continue to allow bigger-than-usual price swings in futures and options tied to currencies and interest rates through Monday, as it seeks to deal with market turmoil stemming from the U.K. Brexit vote.

The global exchange operator had earlier this week temporarily doubled its special price fluctuation limits for currencies and said lifted after-hours limits on flucutations in interest-rate futures to accommodate broader trading ranges after the Brexit vote. Those expanded limits had been set to expire Friday.

Reporting by Ann Saphir and Tom Polansek

