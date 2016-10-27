FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Futures market operator CME Group's profit jumps 31.4 percent
October 27, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 10 months ago

Futures market operator CME Group's profit jumps 31.4 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - CME Group Inc (CME.O), the world's largest futures market operator, reported a 31.4 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut costs and earned more from investments.

The company's net income rose to $472.8 million, or $1.39 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $359.9 million, or 1.06 per share, a year earlier.

CME, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, earned $1.05 per share, excluding items. Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $1.04 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Exchange operators, including CME and U.S. rival Intercontinental Exchange (ICE.N), have reaped benefits in recent months as a rout in world energy markets has led to volatile trade in recent months.

CME's energy trading volumes averaged 2.29 million contracts a day, up 16.7 percent from a year earlier, but down 1.2 percent from the prior quarter.

Investment income jumped to $36.5 million in the quarter, from $2.5 million a year ago.

CME clamped down on costs during the quarter, whittling total expenses down by 5.2 percent to $316.4 million.

The futures market operator's total revenue fell 1 percent to $841.7 million as revenue from clearing and transaction fees slipped 1.5 percent to $704.2 million, and average daily trading volumes were flat.

Reporting By Richa Naidu and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
