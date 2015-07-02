Prices cool for ringside seats as Chicago futures floors wind down

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The cost of membership at Chicago’s famous futures trading exchanges has topped $1 million in the past as traders snapped up the chance for benefits like cut-price fees on deals.

But prices are sinking as the imminent closure of a huge part of business on the trading floors reduces the appeal of a ringside seat, and threatens a supply glut for sale or leasing as many players retire.

A full Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) membership, known as a “gold badge,” sold for $575,000 on Thursday, just days before floor trading in most futures markets is scheduled to stop. The price was $1 million below the peak hit in 2008, according to data on the exchange’s private membership market.

Memberships - known as “seats” - used to have two main benefits: an opportunity to be right at the center of trading in the octagonal-shaped pits on the floors; and drastic reductions in fees on every deal. They were so popular that some were snapped up as far away as Singapore.

But now CME Group Inc (CME.O) is closing all futures trading pits but that of the S&P futures as early as Monday, as only 1 percent of futures volume still trades on the floor, with the rest having long since migrated to electronic transactions.

Options pits will remain open, but worries by current seat owners that dozens of traders could sell their memberships after the pits close have cast a pall over the seat market, membership brokers said.

Traders pause in the S&P 500 Futures Pit at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange October 24, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress

“There’s a lot of uncertainty about what is the value of a seat,” said Kevin Casey, a vice-president at Dorman Trading. Casey rents out memberships as a service to owners. Usually he has two or three available for leasing; currently, he has nine.

For investors that trade 1,000 contracts or more every day, the annual savings on fees can reach $100,000 if you are a member. The exchange averaged 14.6 million contracts per day in June.

Trading fees for agriculture products such as corn or soybeans for nonmembers are $1.34 per contract. Those leasing a membership pay 31 cents per contract while membership owners pay only 15 cents per contract, according to CME Group data.

“The customer rates are not appropriate for a professional spread trader,” said Dave Durra, an independent trader who purchased his full Chicago Board of Trade membership, or “yellow badge,” for $300,000 in 2008.

“It doesn’t take a lot of years to make your money back.”

Even when business on the floor has diminished, memberships remain attractive, especially when markets are volatile and volumes higher, as could happen if the U.S. Federal Reserve boosts interest rates, brokers and traders said.

“When one trader leaves, there’s always someone new to take their spot,” said independent investor and membership lessee Luke Petraitis.