March 23, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Citadel fined $70,000 for accidentally sending orders to CME

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Citadel Securities, LLC has agreed to pay a $70,000 fine to CME Group Inc for sending a minute-long series of accidental stock-futures orders to the exchange operator, according to a disciplinary notice issued on Monday.

Citadel entered the unintentional orders on CME’s electronic trading platform in June 2013 after suffering a malfunction in software used to route business to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the CME notice said.

The orders had previously been filled, causing an “atypical short-term increase” in trading volume and impacting the price in the E-mini S&P Futures market, according to CME.

Citadel Securities declined to comment. The firm agreed to pay the fine without admitting or denying violations, according to the notice.

Citadel Securities is a unit of Citadel LLC, which also runs one of the world’s largest hedge funds and is led by billionaire investor Ken Griffin.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alan Crosby

