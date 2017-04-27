FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Group's profit beats estimates on higher investment income
April 27, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 4 months ago

CME Group's profit beats estimates on higher investment income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CME Group Inc (CME.O), the world's largest futures market operator, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher investment income.

The company's net income rose 8.7 percent to $399.8 million, or $1.18 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CME earned $1.22 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.20, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and other futures exchanges, said its average daily trading volume rose 1 percent to 17.1 million contracts.

However, CME's total revenue fell marginally to $929.3 million.

Earlier this month, CME said it would close two operations in London by this year end after they ran up losses of more than $100 million as customers preferred using its U.S. operations.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

