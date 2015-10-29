CME Group says making changes to prevent rule violations

(Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures market operator, said on Thursday it would make changes to help clearing members prevent self trading that could lead to rule violations.

A new functionality within CME’s clearing firm regulatory portal, effective Nov. 10, will let clearing members monitor self-match activity of participants that clear through their firms and also generate daily and monthly reports that provide statistical information regarding self-matches.

Self matching, or trading, is also known as wash trading. It occurs when a trading firm improperly sells a contract to itself. The practice is barred under U.S. regulatory and exchange rules because it can create the appearance of an active market where there is none.