FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broadcaster CME completes sale of preferred stock to Time Warner
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 26, 2013 / 7:22 AM / in 4 years

Broadcaster CME completes sale of preferred stock to Time Warner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises (CME) (CETV.O) (CETV.PR) has completed the sale of 200,000 shares of new convertible class B preferred stock for $200 million to shareholder Time Warner (TWX.N) as part of a plan to reduce debt.

Broadcaster CME said in a statement late on Tuesday it would use the sale proceeds, along with $100 million raised in a public share offering in May, to repurchase a portion of outstanding 11.625 percent senior notes that come due in 2016.

CME is looking to cut its debt load of $1 billion amid falling advertising revenue.

Time Warner owns 49.9 percent of CME, which operates Czech commercial station TV Nova and Slovak station TV Markiza and has businesses in Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania and Slovenia.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.