CME Group says no technical issues in crude oil sell-off
#Business News
September 17, 2012 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

CME Group says no technical issues in crude oil sell-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CME Group Inc (CME.O), the parent company of the New York Mercantile Exchange, was not immediately aware of any technical issues that might have triggered a sharp sell-off in U.S. crude oil futures on Monday afternoon, a CME spokesman said.

The entire crude complex on CME Globex including crude oil, RBOB, gasoline and heating oil, “saw a coordinated sell-off of a prolonged duration of 30-minutes” from around 1:50 p.m. EDT to around 2:20 p.m. EDT on Monday, the spokesman said.

NYMEX crude oil futures suddenly began to fall around $4 per barrel during mid-afternoon trading to a low of $94.65, after trading at a session high of $99.52.

Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

