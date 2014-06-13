Exclusive: CME sees no wheat convergence issue despite widening spread concerns

A trader in the Bond Options pits at the CME group in Chicago, September 13, 2012, reacts. REUTERS/John Gress

CHICAGO (Reuters) - CME Group has scrutinized trading in its wheat futures contract after receiving complaints that heavy last-minute spread trading could influence a hike in storage rates, but found no evidence that was the case, its top commodities researcher told Reuters.

The current price spread between July and September wheat contracts on the world’s biggest agricultural commodities exchange is wide enough to prompt a 3-cent increase in storage rates for the first time in three years. [ID:nL1N0OG1KV]

But cash prices and front-month futures are near convergence, not $2 apart as they were when the Variable Storage Rate (VSR) mechanism was introduced to address that gap in 2010. Cash prices basis at Toledo, Ohio - the key CME delivery point for soft red wheat - was even with July futures on Thursday.

“It doesn’t appear that we have a convergence issue right now,” David Lehman, CME managing director of commodity research, told Reuters by telephone.

Two traders told Reuters they met with CME officials to complain about heavy volumes during the last minute of trade since May 19, the start of a one-month period where CME tracks spread prices to gauge whether VSR calls for a change in rates.

For instance, on May 22, 10,230 July/Sept spreads traded in the last minute of the 17-1/2 hour session, more than half of the 20,331 total.

(July/Sept wheat spread: link.reuters.com/cav99v )

“There’s a belief that perhaps trading is occurring at the close to try and influence the spread. So we went back and looked at the entire trading session,” Lehman said.

He said researchers found no significant difference between the session’s average spread and the close, which reflects the last minute of trading.

Asked if the CME had referred complaints to the compliance department, a spokesman said the exchange could not comment.

The VSR would raise the storage fee to 8 cents a bushel per month from 5 cents if the spread averages 12-13 cents, or 80 percent or more of full “carry,” the cost to store wheat from one contract to the next. So far, the carry has averaged 87.81 percent. Back-month spreads are also widening, with Sept/Dec near 130 percent of full carry.

“Right now the spread is widening in response to a problem that doesn’t exist,” said Diana Klemme, an advisor to wheat hedgers at Atlanta’s Grain Corp.

“Wider spreads would have made more sense if we waited until wheat harvest and actually saw that the basis got really cheap, and therefore wider storage rates, when holding back some wheat off the market would be justified,” she added.

Wheat traders said a VSR hike now could tie up wheat at elevators and disrupt available grain storage this autumn for what is expected to be a bumper corn and soybean harvest.

“It could be the wheat spreads are widening because the market understands there’s likely going to be increased demand for storage once the crops are harvested,” Lehman said.

CME wheat spread trader Josh Kirley said anticipation the VSR would be raised was creating the problem.

“The cruel irony is that VSR was created to fix a disconnect between fundamentals and futures,” he said. “Now we have convergence and it is VSR that is causing a disconnect.”