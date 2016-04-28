Futures market operator CME Group's profit rises 11.3 pct

CME Group Inc.'s CEO Phupinder Gill speaks at the Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference in New York June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - CME Group Inc (CME.O), the world’s largest futures market operator, reported an 11.3 percent rise in quarterly profit as a rout in the energy market boosted trading volume.

CME’s first-quarter volume averaged a record 16.9 million contracts a day, up 13 percent from a year earlier. Average daily trading volumes had dropped 11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Exchange operators, including CME and U.S. rival IntercontinentalExchange (ICE.N), have reaped benefits in recent months as a rout in world energy markets has led to volatile trade in recent months.

“The solid quarterly activity was underscored by continued momentum in open interest, as we reached a record daily level of 116 million contracts in the first quarter, and open interest remains elevated,” Chief Executive Phupinder Gill said.

The company’s net income rose to $367.8 million, or $1.09 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $330.4 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.15 per share.

Total revenue rose nearly 11 percent to $934.2 million.

Energy trading volume in the first quarter of 2016 quarter averaged a record 2.5 million contracts a day, up 18.4 percent from first-quarter 2015.

Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had gained 4.3 percent in value this year.