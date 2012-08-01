FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regulator clears News Corp's $2 billion Australian pay-TV bid
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 1, 2012 / 11:40 PM / 5 years ago

Regulator clears News Corp's $2 billion Australian pay-TV bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator said it would not oppose a bid by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp (NWSA.O) for Consolidated Media Holdings CMJ.AX, saying it was unlikely to substantially lessen competition in pay-TV.

News Corp’s Australian unit News Ltd (NWS.AX) offered $2 billion for CMH, If successful, News Ltd’s A$3.50 a share bid would double its stake in the nation’s dominant pay-TV business Foxtel to 50 percent and give it 100 percent of content provider Fox Sports.

Seven Group Holdings (SVW.AX), controlled by billionaire Kerry Stokes, holds a 24 percent stake in CMH, and fellow billionaire James Packer, who backed the offer in lieu of a higher one, owns 50.1 percent.

Seven has also asked the commission to review a proposal that it buy all CMH shares it does not currently own.

The ACCC said it continued to assess that proposal.

Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.