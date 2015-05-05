Community Health posts profit as more Americans get insurance

(Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc (CYH.N) on Tuesday reported a quarterly net profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as it treated more patients with insurance obtained through state and federal marketplaces established under the Affordable Care Act.

The second-largest publicly traded hospital operator also said results reflected its integration of Health Management Associates, which the company bought in January 2014.

It reaffirmed its full-year outlook for income from continuing operations in the range of $3.40 to $4.05 a share, citing expectations that patient volumes will continue to improve due to growth in insurance exchange enrollment.

For the first quarter, Franklin, Tennessee-based Community Health reported net income of $79 million, or 68 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $112 million, or $1.05 cents a share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue increased 17.6 percent to $4.91 billion.

Adjusted patient admissions, including both in-patient and out-patient figures, rose 17 percent in the quarter from a year ago.

Competitors HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N), the nation’s largest hospital operator, and No. 3 Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N) this week both posted results that were boosted by growth in patient visits due to the Affordable Care Act.

Shares of Community Health last month hit their highest level in a year, buoyed by expectations for growth in patient admissions, but have slipped recently as investors sold healthcare provider stocks ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Affordable Care Act.

The court’s ruling in King v. Burwell, expected by late June, will determine whether millions of Americans will continue to receive federal subsidies for private health insurance under President Barack Obama’s healthcare law.