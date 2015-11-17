FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CN Rail CEO expected to return to work in new year
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 17, 2015 / 6:47 PM / 2 years ago

CN Rail CEO expected to return to work in new year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Canadian National Railway Co Chief Executive Officer Claude Mongeau addresses the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce on grain transportation in Winnipeg April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Tuesday that President and Chief Executive Claude Mongeau, who has been off the job since August after the discovery of a rare type of tumor, is expected to return to work in the new year.

The company said Mongeau, who had successful surgery that month to remove a rare type of soft-tissue tumor, was doing well and was now in the last stages of his radiation treatment.

The country’s No. 1 railroad operator had said Mongeau required about three months of treatment and recovery, but would remain engaged in the business.

Chief Financial Officer Luc Jobin has been filling in for Mongeau.

Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.