China Aircraft Leasing buys two Airbus aircraft for $217 million

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd said it would buy two Airbus aircraft from Airbus for an aggregate list price of $216.8 million, to match customer demand under dynamic market conditions.

The aircraft lessor's unit CALC (BVI) had agreed to buy two Airbus A320-200 neo series aircraft, in a deal to be funded by commercial bank loans and working capital, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday.

Tuesday was a market holiday in Hong Kong.

China Aircraft, which now owns and manages 83 aircraft, said the actual purchase price would be lower than the list price as Airbus would grant price concessions as per industry practice. The aircraft will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Last week, bigger rival BOC Aviation Ltd said it bought two Boeing 747-8 freighter aircraft for an aggregate list price of $758.2 million, as the firm builds its balance sheet by investing in modern and in-demand aircraft.