China Aircraft Leasing shareholders voice support after missing CEO quits

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The two biggest shareholders in China Aircraft Leasing Group Holding Ltd (CALC) said on Monday they had no plans to cut their stake in the firm after it revealed it was unable to contact its founder and chief executive, who resigned without explanation.

Shares in CALC, Asia’s only listed aircraft lessor, plunged by nearly a fifth on Friday to a record low after it said CEO Poon Ho Man had quit while on leave, spooking investors in a country where senior executives have in the past vanished or quit suddenly, leaving shareholders in the lurch.

Poon’s disappearance also coincided with media reports that linked him to a government probe into possible corruption at one of the company’s clients, China Southern Airlines, which in January said its executives were under investigation for “job-related crimes”.

On Monday, shares in CALC recouped some of their losses and were trading nearly 3 percent higher in a broadly flat market, lifted by what some traders said was bargain hunting.

State-backed financial conglomerate China Everbright Group and Hong Kong-based Friedmann Pacific Investment Group, which Poon founded, also told Reuters they were committed to their investment. Between them they hold just over 67 percent of CALC.

Some investors, however, remained cautious.

“To an outsider, we are not convinced. We will not take the risk,” said Alex Wong, director of Hong Kong-based investment firm Ample Finance Group. “The departed executive was very senior management of the company and we can not predict what will happen next.”

A CALC company spokesperson declined to give any further comment beyond Friday’s statement, and Friedmann Pacific said it has no information on Poon’s whereabouts other than what CALC had disclosed. The Hong Kong stock exchange and the Securities and Futures Commission also declined to comment on CALC.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CONCERNS

Friedmann Pacific, which manages about HK$15 billion ($1.9 billion) worth of assets, was part of a consortium that in December agreed to buy a 49.99 percent stake in France’s Toulouse Blagnac airport.

CALC, one of China’s smaller aircraft lessors, debuted on the Hong Kong stock exchange last year and before Friday’s 20 percent share price plunge was worth more than HK$4 billion ($516 million). In January, it placed a $10.2 billion order for Airbus aircraft and has said it plans to more than triple its current fleet of 50 aircraft by 2022.

Clients include Chinese carriers such as Air Macau and Shenzhen Airlines.

The concerns around CALC coincide with the Hong Kong regulators intensifying their scrutiny of listed firms after the high-profile collapse of stocks in Chinese solar energy firm Hanergy Thin Film Power and affiliated firms.

In Friday’s exchange filing, CALC said it had not received notice that Poon, which it said had resigned on June 17, is under any kind of investigation. It also said it had reviewed records of interactions with China Southern and found no irregularities. The company’s chief financial officer has also resigned, effective June 18.

On Saturday, The South China Morning Post quoted people it said were familiar with the company as saying Poon disappeared more than a month ago amid speculation he was embroiled in a corruption probe into a company client.