CNH Industrial shares to debut in New York on September 30: Marchionne
September 13, 2013 / 11:29 AM / 4 years ago

CNH Industrial shares to debut in New York on September 30: Marchionne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Italy (Reuters) - Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial’s shares will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 30, the company’s chairman Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

Italy’s Fiat Industrial FI.MI will merge with its U.S.-listed CNH CNH.N unit, and the new group will shift its primary listing to Wall Street from Italy.

It will be registered in the Netherlands and will have its tax residency in the UK.

Its Milan debut should take place a few days after shares start trading in the U.S.

“CNH Industrial will start trading on September 30,” Marchionne said to journalists on the sidelines of a ceremony in Turin.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Jennifer Clark

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
