CNH Industrial sees profit rising to $3.4 billion in 2018
May 8, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

CNH Industrial sees profit rising to $3.4 billion in 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Tractor and trucks maker CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) (CNHI.N) expects operating profit of its industrial activities to rise by more than 1.6 times to $3.4 billion in 2018, boosted by new product launches and expansion in emerging markets.

In a presentation of its 2014-18 industrial plan, the company said it would invest $11.7 billion over the five years in new product launches and research and development to grow net sales of its construction, agriculture and commercial machinery to a total of $38 billion by 2018.

The group, created last year from the merger of Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, said it sees its net industrial cash position at $0.5 billion by 2018, while available liquidity will be maintained at above $6 billion throughout the duration of the plan.

The company expects to pay a dividend of 30 percent of net income throughout the plan. Net income is expected to rise 2.7 times to $2.2 billion in 2018.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
