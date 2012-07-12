FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNH Global forms committee to evaluate merger with Fiat
#Deals
July 12, 2012 / 2:22 PM / 5 years ago

CNH Global forms committee to evaluate merger with Fiat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Farm and construction equipment maker CNH Global NV CNH.N said it formed a special committee to look into the merger proposal by Italian truckmaker Fiat Industrial FI.MI.

The merger requires the approval of the committee, comprised of the independent and unconflicted members of CNH’s board.

Fiat Industrial, which owns more than 88 percent of CNH Global, said in May that it plans to merge with CNH, the world’s second largest maker of farm equipment after Deere & Co (DE.N), and shift its focus towards North America.

The committee engaged J.P. Morgan and Lazard as its financial advisers.

CNH shares were down 3 percent at $36.72 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.

Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

