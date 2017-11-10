Exclusive: Rupert Murdoch twice discussed CNN with AT&T CEO - sources

(Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch telephoned AT&T Inc (T.N) Chief Executive Randall Stephenson twice in the last six months and talked about cable network CNN, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry Hall visit the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez /File Photo

According to one of the sources, the 86-year-old executive chairman of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) offered to buy CNN in both conversations.

Another source said Murdoch had “zero interest” in owning CNN.

Representatives of Twenty-First Century Fox, AT&T and Time Warner, CNN’s parent, declined comment.

AT&T agreed to buy Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) in October 2016. The deal has yet to be approved by U.S. antitrust regulators.