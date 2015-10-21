CNN launches social media-focused video network

A CNN camera operator waits by his camera as the network prepares for the first democratic presidential candidate debate at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - CNN said on Wednesday it has launched ‘Great Big Story’, a video network that promises to deliver more than “empty clickbaits and cat videos” through various social media.

The videos will not be based on news, but on “awesome, untold and inspirational stories about new frontiers, the human condition, planet earth, tastes and flavors”, CNN said.

CNN launched ‘Great Big Story’ on Tuesday through its website, apps and Facebook feed. Some of the content will be sponsored by companies such as Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

The video network has recruited people from companies such as BuzzFeed, Vox Media, VICE, MTV, Amazon.com, and Yahoo, CNN spokesman Matt Dornic said in an emailed statement.

CNN, owned by Time Warner Inc, has made a “multi-year investment” in ‘Great Big Story’.

(This version of the story corrects headline, paragraphs 1 and 3 to say CNN has already launched ‘Great Big Story’)