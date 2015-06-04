FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China National Nuclear Power locks up $273 billion in IPO, a seven-year high
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 4, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 2 years ago

China National Nuclear Power locks up $273 billion in IPO, a seven-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China National Nuclear Power Co Ltd (CNNPC) (601985.SS), a unit of one of the country’s two state nuclear reactor builders, on Thursday said it locked up 1.69 trillion yuan ($272.69 billion) of funds in its IPO this week.

Chinese stock investors need to put up some money to join a lottery system to buy IPO shares, freezing those funds. The amount locked up by CNNPC is the highest in seven years.

The company said in a statement published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange the final initial public offering price was 3.39 yuan per share, raising a total of 13.19 billion yuan.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.