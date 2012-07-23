Big Nexen option trades before deal raise eyebrows

(Reuters) - A number of large, well-timed bullish bets in the options of Canadian oil producer Nexen ahead of a takeover deal announced Monday has raised eyebrows among some options market watchers, who said the activity could draw the eye of U.S. securities regulators.

State-controlled CNOOC Ltd launched one of China’s richest takeover bids yet by agreeing to buy Nexen Inc for $15.1 billion.

All told, the bets in question would have reaped a windfall of more than $30 million in paper profits, said Trade Alert President Henry Schwartz.

“It appears that the news may have been leaked ahead of time,” Schwartz said. “The size and large block combination trades are certain to be scrutinized by U.S. securities regulators.”

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which looks into unusual stock and options activity, declined to comment.

The activity was related to a bullish options combination known as a risk reversal. These trades were new positions, made in the days ahead of CNOOC’s takeover bid for Nexen, two option participants said.

The options trade, which was initiated several times, involved the sale of puts to fund the purchase of calls.

The timing of the trades highlight the fine line between innocuous speculation that can sometimes fuel action in the options markets and trading by sources knowledgeable about a pending deal.

“This is probably the most compelling and suspicious order flow I have seen in a takeover in several years,” said Ophir Gottlieb, managing director of options analytics firm Livevol in San Francisco. “Normally insider trading is more hidden so it is less obvious to regulators, and in this case, the trades are extraordinarily large and the timing is quite obvious.”

Gottlieb noticed large volume in December Nexen options on Friday. The stock usually trades about 1,500 contracts daily, Livevol data shows, but volume last week far surpassed that.

On Friday roughly 20,000 December $19 strike calls were purchased and funded by a sale of 10,000 December $16 strike puts in a bullish risk reversal for a total cost of $550,000, Gottlieb said. The U.S.-listed shares at the time were below just below $17.

Those puts sold are now worthless and the calls went from 88 cents per contract on Friday to $7.30 during Monday’s trading session, Livevol data showed. That call position is worth about a $14 million gain on Monday, Gottlieb said.

The same type of options trade was initiated on Monday and Tuesday last week but with different strike prices and expiration. On July 16 and July 17, 20,000 more risk reversals traded in the September cycle, according to Livevol data. On both days, Nexen shares were below $17.

On each of those days, the September $16-$17 risk reversal traded 10,000 times on each leg. The average combined outlay for both days on those trades was 22.5 cents or $450,000. That combined position is now worth $17.5 million, Gottlieb said.

In total, about 70,000 contracts traded on Nexen on those three trading sessions - or 6,000 percent of its daily option volume, Gottlieb said.

Livevol data showed on two of those three days, July 16 and July 20, the stock’s share volume was around average, so these positions appeared to be speculative plays rather than hedged with stock.

The trades were still open as reflected by the number of outstanding option positions. As of Monday morning, total open interest grew by 44,000 calls and 32,000 puts on Nexen over the week, Schwartz said.

Shares of Nexen on Monday jumped 51.8 percent to $25.90; owners of call options benefit as the stock rises.