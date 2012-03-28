CNOOC posts record annual profit, eyes on deepwater

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s top offshore oil producer, CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK), posted a 29 percent rise in 2011 net profit on Wednesday, matching forecasts and hitting a record, on soaring crude oil prices despite flat output caused by an oil spill last year.

CNOOC posted net profit of 70.26 billion yuan ($11.14 billion) for 2011, compared with 54.41 billion yuan for the previous year. The result was in line with a consensus forecast of 69.5 billion yuan from 33 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In 2011, the company’s average realized crude oil price amounted to $109.75 per barrel and its average realized natural gas price reached $5.15 per thousand cubic feet, representing an increase of 40.8 percent and 14.7 percent, respectively.

Unlike peers PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK) (PTR.N) (601857.SS) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp or Sinopec as it is known (0386.HK) (600028.SS) (SNP.N), CNOOC’s (CEO.N) profit comes solely from exploration and production, making it a key beneficiary of high crude oil prices.

State-run CNOOC reiterated its target of growing its production at compound annual rate of 6-10 percent in the 2011-2015 period, partly by focusing on unconventional resources such as deepwater exploration.

“In the years to come, deepwater will become the important battlefield of the company’s exploration activities, as well as one of the important sources for reserve and production growth,” CNOOC chairman Wang Yilin said in the company’s annual report.

CNOOC’s net production reached 331.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) in 2011, up 0.7 percent year on year.

Its 2011 output was hit hard by an oil spill at its Penglai 19-3 field in eastern China’s Bohai bay, which resulted in total production losses of 5.9 million BOE last year.

CNOOC’s president and chief executive, Li Fanrong, said in January that the oilfield, co-owned and operated by ConocoPhillips (COP.N), should resume production this year.

Valued at about $95 billion, CNOOC shares tumbled 26 percent in 2011, underperforming PetroChina’s 4.8 percent loss, and Sinopec’s 9.8 percent gain in Hong Kong in the same period.

($1 = 6.3072 Chinese yuan)