China oil giant CNPC sells $3.8 billion of engineering assets to listed unit
September 9, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

China oil giant CNPC sells $3.8 billion of engineering assets to listed unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), the country’s largest state energy group, will sell $3.8 billion worth of engineering related assets to a listed arm as part of a push to restructure its non-core business.

Xinjiang Dushanzi Tianli High & NewTech Co Ltd, a unit listed on the Shanghai exchange, said late on Friday that it plans to buy engineering construction businesses from CNPC via cash and a share issue.

It aims to raise up to 6.0 billion yuan ($898.10 million) in a private placement of shares to help fund the acquisition.

The seven subsidiaries that CNPC is selling to the listed unit include China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau, China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corp, China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Corp, China Kunlun Contracting & Engineering Corp, China Petroleum Engineering Co, CNPC Engineering Co and CNPC Northeast Refining & Chemical Engineering Co.

Under Beijing’s broad reform agenda to make its state-owned enterprises more efficient and competitive, CNPC has said it will restructure non-core departments, such as oilfield services, engineering and financial operations, and list them on stock exchanges.

CNPC said last week it will sell $11 billion worth of financial assets to another listed arm Jinan Diesel Engine.

Reporting by Meg Shen and Lee Chyen Yee

