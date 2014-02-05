FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada plans back-to-work legislation for possible CN strike
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
February 5, 2014 / 10:09 PM / 4 years ago

Canada plans back-to-work legislation for possible CN strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Labor Minister Kellie Leitch said on Wednesday the Conservative government plans to introduce back-to-work legislation to deal with a potential strike at Canadian National Railway Co, the country’s No. 1 rail operator.

“Today, our Conservative government is taking action to protect Canada’s economy and Canadian grain farmers by indicating our intention to introduce legislation to make sure CN stays on track,” Leitch said at a news conference in Ottawa.

Reporting by Randall Palmer and Louise Egan in Ottawa. Writing by Susan Taylor in Toronto. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.