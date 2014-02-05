FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ottawa concerned with possible rail strike, sets news conference
February 5, 2014 / 10:09 PM / 4 years ago

Ottawa concerned with possible rail strike, sets news conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government voiced concern on Wednesday about the economic impact of a possible strike this week at Canadian National Railway, and scheduled a news conference with Labor Minister Kellie Leitch to talk about it.

“CN Rail has received a 72-hour strike notice from the Teamsters Union. Our government is concerned by the impact a possible strike will have on the Canadian economy,” spokesman Stephen Lecce said in a statement.

Leitch will meet reporters outside the House of Commons at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) to discuss the situation.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

