Coach sales miss Wall Street forecast on slow North America

(Reuters) - Upscale leather-goods maker and retailer Coach Inc (COH.N) on Wednesday reported holiday quarter revenue below Wall Street forecasts as a tough economy and stiff competition in the women’s handbags segment hurt sales in North America.

Its shares tumbled 11.5 percent to $53.70 in premarket trading.

Overall revenue in Coach’s fiscal second quarter, which ended December 29, rose 3.8 percent to $1.5 billion, missing analyst projections for net sales of $1.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at stores open at least a year in North America, still its biggest market by far, fell 2 percent during the quarter. The company also struggled in Japan, its No. 2 market, where sales fell 2 percent, excluding the impact of a weaker yen.

“We were disappointed by our performance in North America, where the holiday season proved challenging,” Chief Executive Lew Frankfort said in a statement.

The holiday shopping season was weak for U.S. retailers, with sales rising 3.1 percent in November and December, according to the National Retail Federation, well below original forecasts.

Many retailers had to resort to cutting prices to get shoppers to spend and that promotional environment is something that dogged Coach earlier in the year as well.

Coach is also facing fast-growing rivals like Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS.N) and Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc’s FNP.N kate spade, whose same-store sales rose 27 percent last quarter.

There were nonetheless some bright spots for Coach. In China, still a small market for the New York-based company but the cornerstone of its international expansion, total sales were up 40 percent. Coach’s push to build up its men’s business is paying off, with the company set to have annual sales in that segment rise 50 percent for the fiscal year.

Net income in the quarter was $352.8 million, or $1.23 per share, compared with $347.5 million, or $1.18, a year earlier, and 5 cents below Wall Street estimates.