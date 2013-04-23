FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coach third-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations
April 23, 2013 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Coach third-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Upscale leather goods maker and retailer Coach Inc (COH.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales in North America.

Coach shares were up 9 percent in premarket trading.

Overall revenue rose 7 percent to $1.19 billion in the third quarter, beating the average analyst forecast of $1.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at stores open at least a year in North America, its biggest market by far, rose 1 percent.

Net income rose to $239 million, or 84 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 30 from $225 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

