Handbag maker Coach's China sales growth slows to two-year low

(Reuters) - Coach Inc (COH.N), known for its Poppy handbags, reported its slowest quarterly sales growth in China in two years, dealing a blow to the company that was relying on the country to help make up for market share losses to Michael Kors and Kate Spade in North America.

Coach shares fell as much as 8 percent to a four-year-low in morning trading on Tuesday. They had risen 5 percent premarket after the company reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit.

Coach has been trying to boost sales in Asia and Europe as it loses ground to Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS.N) and Kate Spade & Co KATE.N in its biggest market, North America, where sales dropped 19 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 27.

Sales in China, which accounted for about 11 percent of total revenue last fiscal, rose only 10 percent. That matched the rise Coach expects for the whole of the current fiscal year ending June 2015.

To compound its problems, sales in Japan, Coach’s largest market by store count outside North America, declined for the eighth straight quarter, falling 12 percent.

“...Sustained weakness (in Japan) may signal that brand challenges in the U.S. are spilling over into international markets, adding risk to the mid-term outlook and the margin profile of the business, given higher margins in APAC,” Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note.

Other luxury brands such as Burberry Group Plc (BRBY.L) and LVMH (LVMH.PA) have warned of a slowdown in China, where a government crackdown on corrupt gift-giving has hurt sales of luxury goods.

Coach, founded in 1941 in a loft in Manhattan, said it also had to shut down a couple of stores in Hong Kong during the pro-democracy demonstrations.

“There will likely be continued volatility in the near-term due to both macro issues and the geopolitical events which are impacting trends in China and some key tourist markets, notably Hong Kong and Southeast Asia,” Chief Executive Victor Luis said on a post-earnings call.

Coach also said it expects weak sales to continue in Japan given the hike in the country’s consumption tax in April this year.

Coach’s net income fell 45.3 percent to $119.1 million. Excluding items, it earned 53 cents per share.

Net sales fell 10 percent to $1.04 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

North America same-store sales decreased for the sixth straight quarter. But the 24 percent fall was slightly better than analysts estimates.

Coach shares were down 5.6 percent at $34.13, after falling to $33.25. Up to Monday’s close, they had fallen 35.5 percent this year, much steeper than the 17.9 percent fall in Kate Spade and 5.5 percent fall in Kors.